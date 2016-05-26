Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan May 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms are forecast today for Kazakhstan. Sunny weather will dominate in western and southern regions only. Stiff wind is expected in some areas, Kazhydromet says.

Thunderstorms will hit Mangistau region on this day. Fog will blanket some areas there.

Thunderstorms are predicted for Almaty region.

Wind speed in Kostanay region will rise to 15-20 m per s.

Foggy and windy weather is expected in North Kazakhstan region. Thunderstorms will strike the region too.

Thunderstorms and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s will hit Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions as well as East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions in the daytime.