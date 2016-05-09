Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan on May 9

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms are predicted today for major parts of Kazakhstan. Heavy rains will strike the southern and southeastern regions. Fog will blanket some areas and wind speed will increase.

According to Kazhydromet, stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes gusting to 24 m per s, as well thunderstorms will strike Almaty region on May 9.

Thunderstorms are forecast also for Zhambyl, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind will reach there 15-20 m per s, and 23 m per s - in Zhambyl region.

Nighttime stiff wind up to 23 m per s and a dust storm as well as thunderstorms will hit South Kazakhstan region.

Hail is possible in Kyzylorda region. Wind speed there will rise to 15-20 m per s.

Fog is expected in Mangistau region. Thunderstorms will strike the region at night.

Foggy and windy weather is predicted for Karaganda region to be hit by thunderstorm too.

Fog will blanket Pavlodar region.

Thunderstorms are forecast for Aktobe region.

Air temperature in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions and in some parts of Kostanay region will drop to 1-6°C.