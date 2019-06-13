Rains and thunderstorms to linger in Kazakhstan for another day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rains and thunderstorms lingers for another day across the greater part of Kazakhstan, while the west and south are to enjoy weather without precipitations. Fog, thunderstorms, high wind, hail, and dust storm are forecast to hit the country, Kazhydromet reports.

Patches of fog, squall, strong wind, and hail are expected in North Kazakhstan region on June 13.



Squall, wind gusting 15-20 m/s, and hail are forecast for Kostanay, Pavlodar, and Akmola regions.



Dust storm is to roll across Atyrau region.



Wind gusting 15-22 m/s is predicted to sweep across Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and West Kazakhstan regions.



Karaganda region is to observe fog, wind, and hail.



Fire threat remains high in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktopbe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions.