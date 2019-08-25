Rains and thunderstorms to linger in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On August 25, the most parts of Kazakhstan are set to face rains and thunderstorms, fog and high wind, Kazhydromet reports.

High wind, squalls and thunderstorms are to roll across Atyrau region. Dust storm is expected to sweep Kyzylorda region during the day accompanied by wind gusting 15-20 m/s.

Thunderstorms and fog are to hit today Kostanay region.

Thunderstorms are forecast to strike Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan regions.

Fog is to linger in Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions.

It is expected to be a scorcher today in Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan regions.

Fire threat remains in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, locally in Karaganda, south of Aktobe, Atyrau regions.