Rains and thunderstorms to strike Kazakhstan in coming days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms will hit Kazakhstan in the nearest three days, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Spring-like weather is presently observed not only in southern regions, but also throughout Kazakhstan. Nights will be predominantly warm and the mercury will rise to 5…10 º in southern regions. A southern cyclone moving across Kazakhstan will bring rains, stiff wind up to 13-22 m per s and thunderstorms. Air temperature will rise above normal due to this cyclone which is moving from Iran.