Rains and wet snow to hit Kazakhstan’s south and east Mon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains, wet snow,locally heavy downpours are forecast for the country’s east, southeast and south on Monday, September 30, Kazhydromet reports.

The last day of September is set to bring patches of fog, strong wind, and thunderstorms to Turkestan region. Ice slick and fog are expected in the morning and evening in East Kazakhstan region.

Thunderstorms are to hit today Almaty and Zhambyl regions accompanied by wind gusting 17-22 m/s and fog.

Patches of fog are also expected today in Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

Ground frost is to persist tonight in Kyzylorda region, air temperature is to fall to 1-3 degrees Celsius.

Fire threat remains high in the east of Kyzylorda region, in the west of Zhambyl, southeast of Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, in the north of East Kazakhstan regions.