Rains, cool temperatures forecast for Kazakhstan Sept 15-17

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast predicting rains and low temperatures for Kazakhstan on September 15-17, Kazinform reports.

According to the national weather forecaster, the cyclone coming from the regions of the Kara Sea is to bring rains to the country. It is said that gusty wind is to batter the northern and central parts. Hail is likely to occur.

Temperature is to fall to 10-23 degrees Celsius in the northern and central parts of Kazakhstan at day time, while the southern part is forecast to be hit by occasional thunderstorm.