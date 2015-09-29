Rains expected in northern regions of Kazakhstan Sep 29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most parts of the republic will have weather without precipitation on September 29. Northern and southeast regions will be hit by rains, fog and rough wind in some areas. Dust storm is expected in south.

Wind speed in Zhambyl region will increase up to 18-23 m per sec; fog is possible in parts at night and in the morning. Some areas of South Kazakhstan region will be hit by strong wind at 15-20 m per sec with gusting to 23-28 m per sec.

The same wind speed at 15-20 m per sec is also expected in Kyzylorda region to be stricken by dust storm too. Wind speed will increase also in Mangystau and Atyrau regions and will reach 15-20 m per sec. Fog will blanket parts of East Kazakhstan region and Akmola, Karaganda, Almaty regions at night and in the morning. In Almaty, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions air temperature will drop to 1-3°C. Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda region and in parts of South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Aktobe regions.