    Rains expected to hit Kazakhstan today

    11:48, 05 May 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fog, increase of wind up to 15-20 m/s, sometimes gusting up to 23-28 m/s are expected today in Akmola and Karaganda regions, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog and wind blowing up to 15-20 m/s are forecast in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions, while wind gusting up to 23-28 m/s is projected in North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

    Wind is expected to increase up to 15-22 m/s today during the day in Kyzylorda, Almaty, Zhambyl, and Aktobe regions, dust storm is to strike South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
