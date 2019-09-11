Rains, fog and gusting wind forecast in Kazakhstan Sep 11

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with precipitation, gusting wind, fog and hail will persist in northern, central and eastern parts of the country on September 11. Heavy rainfall will hit eastern Kazakhstan. Other regions will enjoy sunny weather today.

Foggy and windy weather up to 15-20mps is forecast for the East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions. Hail is possible in the daytime in Karaganda region.

Fog will blanket Akmola, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstab, Almaty and Kostanay regions.

Wind speed in Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions will increase to 15-20mps.

Ground frost and temperature drop to 1-3°C are predicted for Karaganda region.

Extremely high fire risk persists in Atyrau region, in some areas of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda regions, in southern areas of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions and in some parts of Almaty region.