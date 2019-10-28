Rains, fog and strong wind expected across Kazakhstan on Mon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The most part of Kazakhstan is expected today to face unsteady weather, with rain predicted locally, Kazhydromet reports.

Strong wind gusting up to 23-28 m/s is forecast to hit Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions.

High wind is expected to roll through West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau regions.

Wind up to 15-20, 25 m/s is supposed to sweep across Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions with fog predicted in Karaganda.