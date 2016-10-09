Rains, fog predicted in some parts of Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be high in most regions of Kazakhstan. Weather without precipitation is expected only in western and southern parts of the country.

Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians of ice slick that may appear in North Kazakhstan region on early Sunday morning.



Bleak wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps may hit Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Mangistau and Pavlodar regions.



Fog will blanket East Kazakhstan region at night. It will be foggy in Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions as well.



High fire hazard will persist in South Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Aktobe regions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.