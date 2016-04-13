  • kz
    Rains forecast in Kazakhstan Apr 13

    09:11, 13 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains will strike most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet. Sunny weather is predicted only for south-western and central parts of the country. Fog and strong wind are expected in some areas, with dust storms to hit south-western regions. Thunderstorms are expected in southern parts.

    Fog will blanket Akmola, Zhambyl, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Mangistau region will be hit by a strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and a dust storm.

    Wind speed in Pavlodar region and in the daytime in Atyrau region will rise to 15-20 m per s.

    Fog is expected in the East Kazakhstan region. Wind speed there in the daytime will increase up to 15-20 m per s.

