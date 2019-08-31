Rains forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 31

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains will douse most regions of the country on Saturday. Heavy rainfall is expected in northern parts. Thunderstorms, squall, dust storm and hail are possible.

According to Kazhydromet, thunderstorm, squall and hail as well as a 15-20mps wind will hit Akmola region.

A 15-23mps wind will strike Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions. Squall and hail are possible too.

Thunderstorm and a 15-20mps wind are forecast in the East Kazakhstan and in the daytime in Pavlodar regions. Gusts of wind in Pavlodar region will increase to 25mps.

A 15-20mps wind will hit Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe regions. Dust storm is expected in Kyzylorda region.

Thunderstorm is predicted for Almaty region in the daytime.

Extremely high fire risk persists in Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions, in most parts of Zhambyl, Karaganda, Atyrau regions, and in some areas of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions and in northern part of Pavlodar region.