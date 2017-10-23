Rains, gusty wind and even snow may hit Kazakhstan this week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, issued storm alerts for some regions of the country this past weekend due to worsening weather conditions, Kazinform reports.

Probability of rains and snow formation will still be high in western Kazakhstan as it is gripped by a cyclone causing snowfall. The cyclone is expected to cause rainy and snowy conditions in northern part of the country as well.



Chances of precipitation in the form of snow will be high in the abovementioned areas in the next three days, October 24-26.



It may also cause heavy snowfalls, blizzard, black ice and gusty western wind up to 23-28 mps in northeastern, northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan in the upcoming days.