  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Rains in Almaty, hail in Astana predicted

    20:29, 12 July 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has prepared the weather forecast for Astana and Almaty cities for July 13, 14 and 15.

    Weather in Astana:

    July 13: variable cloudiness, occasional rains and thunderstorms, possible hail. Wind: is northeasterly 9-14 m/s, at times 15-20 m/s. Temperature: +12 +14 degrees at night, +19 +21 deg. in the daytime.

    July 14: variable cloudiness, occasional rains and thunderstorms, possible hail. Wind: northerly, 9-14 m/s. Temperature:+9 +11° C at night, +18 +20° C in the daytime.

    July 15: variable cloudiness, sometimes rain, thunder, possible hail. Wind: northwesterly, 9-14 m/s. Temperature: +10 +12 deg. at night, +20 +22° C in the daytime.

    Weather in Almaty:

    July 13: partly cloudy weather, short rain and thunderstorm. Wind: 2-7 m/s. Temperature: +18 +20° C overnight, +27 +29° C in the daytime.

    July 14: variable cloudiness, short rain, thunderstorm. Wind: 2-7 m/s. Temperature: +16 +18° C at night, +27 +29 degrees C in the daytime.

    July 15: variable cloudiness, short rain, thunderstorm. Wind: 2-7 m/s. Temperature: +16 +18° C at night, +27 +29° C during daylight hours.

     

    Tags:
    Astana Kazhydromet Almaty Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!