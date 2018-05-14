Rains in store for Kazakhstan in next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists revealed what the weather will be like in Kazakhstan on May 15-17, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather service, rainy weather with thunderstorms will rule the day in most regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days. The occasional rains will be caused by cold atmospheric fronts passing through the territory of the country.



Temperature will be lower than the climatic norm in northern Kazakhstan. In the south it will be close to the norm.