Rains, rough wind expected in Kazakhstan Oct 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and rough wind will hit the most parts of the country on October 4. Western regions will enjoy weather without precipitation today.

Wind speed in Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions will increase up to 15-20 m per sec with gusting to 25 m per sec. Strong wind at 15-20 m per sec with gusting to 25 m per sec is expected in some areas of the South Kazakhstan region. Wind speed in most areas of Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions will increase in the daytime up to 15-20 m per sec with gusting to 25 m per sec. Strong wind at 15-20 m per sec is also forecast in parts of Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions. Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda region and in parts of South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay and Aktobe regions, national meteorological service say.