Rains, strong winds expected on July 20 in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather persists across most of Kazakhstan's territory with the passage of atmosphere fronts. In some parts of the country rains, thunderstorms, hail, strong winds are expected. Night and morning will be foggy in the northern and central regions. No precipitation is expected only in the southwest and south of the country.

In some parts of Akmola, Kostanay, North-Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions hail is expected, winds will increase to 15-20 m/s. Fog is expected in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions at night and in the morning.

In Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda region winds are expected to increase to 15-20 m/s, hail is possible.

In South Kazakhstan and in the afternoon in Kyzylorda region, winds will increase to 15-20 m/s causing dust storms.

In some parts of Zhambyl region in the daytime, winds will increase to 15-20 m/s.

In the afternoon in Mangistau, Atyrau, as well as in some parts of West-Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions strong heat is expected.

In South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, in some parts of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions fire hazard is in place.