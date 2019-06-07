Rains, strong winds predicted in Kazakhstan on Friday
In North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions, wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with 25 mps gusts and possible hail are expected. There will be patches of fog in North Kazakhstan region.
In Kostanay region, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps with gusts reaching 23 mps. Besides, it may hail.
Pavlodar region will see 15-20 mps wind with 23-28 mps gusts. There are chances of hail.
15-20 mps strong wind is also predicted in Akmola, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Aktobe, and West Kazakhstan region. It may hail in Akmola region.
Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions will see a dust storm caused by wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps. Moreover, the wind speed will reach 23 mps in Kyzylorda region.
In Mangistau and Atyrau region, there is intense heat.
It should be mentioned that there is still a high risk of wildfire in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.