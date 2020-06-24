Rains, thunderstorms and hail expected locally in Kazakhstan Wed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains, thunderstorms and hail are expected today, June 24, in Kazakhstan locally, Kazhydromet reports.

High wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s, 25 m/s, squalls, and hail are forecast to grip today East Kazakhstan.

Strong wind and hail may hit Pavlodar region.

Strong wind is expected to roll through North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty, Turkestan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, Kyzylorda regions.

High heat is expected to grip Almaty, Mangistau, Atyrau regions.

Fire threat remains high in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, West Kazakhstan regions.