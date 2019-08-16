  • kz
    Rains, thunderstorms and hail head to Kazakhstan this weekend

    15:03, 16 August 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Meteorological Service issued a weather outlook for Kazakhstan for August 17-19.

    Kazakhstan’snorth, centre and southeast will see rains, heavy downpours in the east, thunderstorms,high wind and hail in three days to come. The anticyclone will bring weather withoutprecipitations and gradual rise in temperature up to +30…+41 degrees Celsius tothe west, northwest and south, it said in statement.

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
