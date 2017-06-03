Rains, thunderstorms expected on Saturday across the country

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Saturday weather will be unstable on the most of the country's territory due to the frontal sections' passage. Forecasters expect rains, thunderstorms, and gusty wind across the country, while in the southern region with a dust storm will be held in places, Kazinform has learned from Kazydromet.

In North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Mangistau, in the afternoon in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions, the wind is expected to increase to 15-20 m/s.

In Kyzylorda region, the wind is also expected to increase to 15-20 m/s, gusting at 23-28 m/s causing a dust storm.