Rains, thunderstorms moving through Kazakhstan today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A frontal passage over the country brought rains, thunderstorms, squally rains, and hail to Kazakhstan. Winds are expected to strengthen on most of the country's territory. Northern parts of Kazakhstan will see fog during the morning hours. West, southwest, and north of Kazakhstan will see no measurable precipitation, Kazhydromet reports.

In Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Karaganda regions winds will strengthen reaching 15-20 mps. Squally rain and hail are expected.

In East Kazakhstan region, winds will also reach 15-20, gusting up to 23-28 mps. Squally rains with possible hail are expected.

In some parts of Aktobe and Pavlodar regions winds strengthening up to 15-20 mps is expected.

Akmola region will wake up to a foggy morning.

Fire danger rating remains extreme across most of Almaty, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, as well as parts of Zhambyl, Atyray, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.