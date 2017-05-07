Rains, thunderstorms, strong wind expected on May 7

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passage of atmospheric frontal sections will cause unstable weather in most parts of the country with rains, thunderstorms and strong winds. Hail is possible in the southeast. No precipitation is expected only in the west, according to Kazhydromet.

In North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Kostanai regions, wind is expected to reach 15-20 m/s gusting up to 23-28 m/s. Thunderstorms are expected in North Kazakhstan and Kostanai regions.

In Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and South-Kazakhstan regions winds of up to 15-20 m/s and thunderstorms are expected. In parts of Almaty region thunderstorms, hail, strong winds (17-22 m/s) are expected.

In Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions, wind is expected to reach 15-20 m/s.

In some parts of Akmola region temperature will drop to -2 during the night.