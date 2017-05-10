Rains, thunderstorms to dominate in Kazakhstan May 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms as well as strong wind will hit most regions of Kazakhstan May 10. Dust-storm is forecast for southern regions. Sunny weather is predicted for south-western and eastern parts.

According to Kazhydromet, thunderstorms will hit Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. Wind speed in the daytime will increase to 15-20 m/s (sometimes 23-28m/s in North Kazakhstan).

Thunderstorms will strike parts of Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Karaganda regions. Gusts of wind will rise to 15-23 m/s. Dust-storm in expected in Kyzylorda region.

Gusts of wind in Pavlodar region will increase to 15-25m/s; thunderstorms are predicted for some areas.

Strong wind up to 15-20m/s is expected in the East Kazakhstan region.

Thunderstorms are forecast for the West Kazakhstan, Mangistau and in the daytime in Almaty regions.