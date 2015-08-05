Rains, thunderstorms to hit most regions of Kazakhstan Aug 5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation will stay in most regions of Kazakhstan on August 5, except for northern, north-western and eastern parts, where the weather is going to be unstable. Local showers and thunderstorms as well as strong wind are forecast there, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thus, the speed of wind in Pavlodar, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions is to reach 15-20 meters per second. Strong wind (15-20 meters per second) with a dust storm are expected in South Kazakhstan, Mangystau regions in the daytime.

Very hot weather is forecast in the daytime in Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan and locally in Aktobe regions.

The meteorological service warns also about extremely high fire risk in Aktobe, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions and is some areas of Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions.