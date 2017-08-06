Rains, thunderstorms to move through Kazakhstan on August 6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Changeable weather will persist in the north, northwest, and east of the country on Sunday. Rains and sometimes hail with thunderstorms are expected here throughout the day. Winds will increase and occasional squalls are possible. Fog will blanket northern Kazakhstan at night and in the morning. No precipitation is expected in the rest of Kazakhstan's territory.

According to Kazhydromet, winds will increase across North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions, reaching 15-20 mps and even 23-28 mps in some parts, with gusts up to 30 mps and more. Thunderstorms and hail are expected at night and in the morning. The day will be foggy in North Kazakhstan region.

In Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions, thunderstorms with occasional hail are expected. Winds will reach 15-20 mps there. A risk of squally winds will be high in Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.

In the afternoon in South-Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Aktobe regions, winds will increase to 15-20 mps.

Thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon in some parts of Karaganda region.

Heat wave is expected in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions, as well as in some parts of Akmola, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions.

In Almaty, some parts of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktyobe, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions extreme fire danger will remain in effect.