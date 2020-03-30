Rains to batter Kazakhstan Mar 31-Apr 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains will batter Kazakhstan from March 31 to April 2, Kazhydromet informs.

The northwestern cyclone and the atmospheric fronts caused by it will influence the weather in western , eastern and other parts of the country. Southern regions will be impacted by the southern cyclone. This, in turn, will bring rains to most regions of Kazakhstan. Southern and southeastern areas will be hit by rains and thunderstorms. Northwestern regions will see nighttime rains. Fog and gusting wind up to 15-20mps are expected in some areas.



