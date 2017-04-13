  • kz
    Rains to dominate in Kazakhstan April 13

    07:58, 13 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation (primarily, rains) is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan April 13. Heavy rains are forecast for southern and south-eastern parts of the country, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.    

    Thunderstorms and hail are possible in southern parts of the country. Strong wind and fog are expected in some areas.

    Wind speed in Zhambyl region will increase to 15-20m/s. Gusts of wind in the daytime will rise to 23-28m/s, sometimes exceeding 30m/s.

    Gusts of wind in the South Kazakhstan region will reach 15-20m/s, sometimes increasing to 23-28m/s.

    Fog will descend in Kyzylorda region with gusts of wind to reach 15-20m/s at night.

    Fog will cover Mangistau region. Strong wind up to 15-20m/s  will hit the region. Dust storm is expected there as well.

    Fog and strong wind up to 15-20m/s are predicted for Kostanay and Aktobe regions.

     

    Fog will descend in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions and at night in Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. Wind speed in the East Kazakhstan region will rise to 15-20m/s. 

