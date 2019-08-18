Rains to douse central, eastern and southeastern regions Aug 18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Central, eastern, and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan will see rainy weather on Sunday, Kazhydromet says. Some areas will be hit by thunderstorms and gusting wind. Fog will descend in northern regions at night and in the morning.

Thunderstorm, hailand a 15-20mps wind will strike East Kazakhstan region.

North Kazakhstanregion will be hit by thunderstorm too. Fog will blanket the region at nightand in the morning.

Windy and foggyweather as well as thunderstorms are forecast in Pavlodar region.

Gusts of wind inTurkestan, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions will increase to 15-20mps. Dust storm isexpected in Turkestan region.

Thunderstorm willhit Karaganda region.

Fervent heat willgrip West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions.

Extremely highfire risk persists in Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions, in most areas of Karaganda,Zhambyl regions and in southern parts of East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Akmolaregions.