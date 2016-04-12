  • kz
    Rains to douse Kazakhstan Apr 12

    07:59, 12 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains are predicted for most regions of Kazakhstan today. Fog and wind speed increase are expected in some areas. Southern regions will be stricken by dust-storms. Thunderstorms are possible. Sunny weather is forecast in western regions only.

    According to Kazhydromet, wind speed in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, in the daytime in Akmola and Atyrau regions will rise to 15-20 m per s. Fog will blanket some areas in North Kazakhstan region.

    Fog is expected in the daytime in Kostanay, Karaganda and Zhambyl regions, where wind speed will increase to 15-20 m per s.

    Wind speed in Mangistau region will increase to 15-20 m per s. Dust-storm is expected there too.

    Thunderstorms, strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and hail are possible in some areas of South Kazakhstan region.

