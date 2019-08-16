Rains to douse Kazakhstan Aug 16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with frontal-type precipitation will dominate across the territory of Kazakhstan on Friday. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast in northern regions. Some areas will be hit by a strong wind, dust storm, squall, and hail. Fog will blanket northern regions at night and in the morning.

As Kazhydromet says, fogwill descend in Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions. Gusts of wind therewill rise to 15-20mps, sometimes to 25 mps. Hail is possible. Squall is alsoforecast in North Kazakhstan region.

Hail and a 15-20mps wind aswell as dust storm and squall will strike some areas in East Kazakhstan,Karaganda and Zhambyl regions.

Gusting wind up to 15-20mpswill hit Turkestan, Almaty, and Kyzylorda regions. Squall and dust storm areexpected in Turkestan region, too.

Foggy weather is predictedfor Kostanay region.

Fire risk will be high inKyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions, insome areas of Aktobe region, in western parts of Akmola region and in southernparts of Pavlodar region.