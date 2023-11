ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists say that cold atmospheric fronts will cause rainy weather with thunderstorms and gusty wind across Kazakhstan on May 25-27, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Chances of getting rained on will be lower on May 26 due to an anticyclone that will descend on Kazakhstan from the European part of Russia.



Rains will return to western Kazakhstan on May 27.