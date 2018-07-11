Rains to douse Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains with thunderstorms and hail are expected across Kazakhstan today, July 11. Only western, southern and eastern Kazakhstan will enjoy nice weather. Some parts of the country will see gusty wind and patches of fog at night and in the morning, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Kostanay, Akmola, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Kyzylorda regions.



Chances of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Akmola, and Almaty regions.



North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions will observe patches of fog at night and in the morning.



Fervent heat is expected in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkestan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Mangistau, most parts of Kyzylorda, parts of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Turkestan regions.