Rains to douse Kazakhstan Sep 8

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains with thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind will hit major part of Kazakhstan today. Hail is possible in northern regions. Sunny weather is expected in south-eastern and eastern regions only. Fog will blanket north-western areas.

According to Kazhydromet, hail and stiff wind will strike North Kazakhstan region.

Wind speed in Akmola region will increase to 15-20 m per s. Hail is expected in the daytime.

Fog is predicted for Kostanay region at night and in the morning with wind speed to rise to 18 m per s.

Stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s will hit Karaganda, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau regions, in the morning and in the daytime in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions.

Fervent heat is expected in the daytime in Almaty region.

Extremely high fire risk remains in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty regions, in some areas of Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan regions.