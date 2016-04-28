Rains to douse major parts of Kazakhstan Apr 28
Thunderstorm is expected in the daytime in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions, where wind speed will rise to 15-20 m per s. Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and dust storm are predicted for Kyzylorda region and in the daytime for the West Kazakhstan region.
Fog will blanket Kostanay region, wind speed there will increase to 17-22 m per s. Fog is also expected in North Kazakhstan region, which will be stricken by a stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s.
Wind speed in Aktobe region may reach 18 m per s. Foggy weather is forecast for Akmola, Atyrau, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.
In Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions the mercury will drop to 3°C.
Extremely high fire risk is forecast for Aktobe region.