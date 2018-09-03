Rains to douse most part of Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains will douse western and northwestern Kazakhstan on Monday. A mix of rain and snow is forecast for eastern part of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Cold spell will linger in the north, northwest, east and center of the country.



Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Almaty, Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions will see patches of fog at night and early in the morning.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, parts of Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Karaganda regions.



Mercury is set to drop to +3°C at night in some parts of Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.