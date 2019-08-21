  • kz
    Rains to douse most parts of Kazakhstan on Wednesday

    07:13, 21 August 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavy downpour is forecast for most parts of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will gustup to 15-20 mps in North Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, andPavlodar regions.

    Chances ofsquall and hail will be high in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Akmola regions.

    It will bepartly cloudy in Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Akmola regions.

    Scorching heatwill torment residents of Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstanregions.

    Extreme firehazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, most parts of Karaganda and partsof Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Pavlodar regions.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
