Rains to douse most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Stiff wind, rain showers with thunderstorms and fog will torment most regions of Kazakhstan today, April 22. Only northwestern and southern areas of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty and Kostanay regions.

Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

High fire hazard will persist in Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions.