    Rains to douse most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday

    07:24, 12 July 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan. According to Kazhydromet, rains with thunderstorm, hail, bleak wind, fog and dust storm can be expected across the country.

    Chances of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda and Kyzylorda regions.

    Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning.

    Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Atyrau regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan and Zhambyl region. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

    Fervent heat is forecast for Almaty, Zhambyl and Karaganda regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.

