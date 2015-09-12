Rains to douse most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that rainy weather will take hold of most regions of Kazakhstan today, September 12.Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Gusts of wind will reach up to 25 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps and dust storm will batter Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. It will be windy in Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay and West Kazakhstan regions. Fog is to blanket Kostanay region. High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.