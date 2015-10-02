Rains to douse northern regions Oct 2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on October 2. North-western and northern regions will be hit by rains and strong wind in some areas. Fog is possible in parts of East Kazakhstan region.

Wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per sec is forecast in Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions as well as at night and in the morning in Kostanay region. Fog will blanket parts of East Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning where wind speed will reach 15-20 m per sec at night and in the morning. Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda region and in some areas of South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay and Aktobe regions.