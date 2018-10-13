  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Rains to fall across Astana this week-end

    10:44, 13 October 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet  has issued a weather forecast for Astana for October 13-15. Air temperature will not rise above 4 degrees Celsius in the capital city, the Weather Service said in a message.

    Occasional rains, north-western wind gusting 9-14 m/s are expected to hit today Astana with air temperature standing at 2...4 degrees Celsius.

    Variable cloud, occasional rains, south-western wind blowing 9-14 m/s are forecast to reach the capital city of Kazakhstan on Sunday.

    It will be mostly cloudy on October 15 in Astana with wind gusting 9-14 m/s, sometimes up to 15-20m/s. Air temperature will drop to 0 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 1...3 degrees Celsius in the daytime.

    Tags:
    Astana Kazhydromet Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!