Rains to fall across Astana this week-end

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast for Astana for October 13-15. Air temperature will not rise above 4 degrees Celsius in the capital city, the Weather Service said in a message.

Occasional rains, north-western wind gusting 9-14 m/s are expected to hit today Astana with air temperature standing at 2...4 degrees Celsius.



Variable cloud, occasional rains, south-western wind blowing 9-14 m/s are forecast to reach the capital city of Kazakhstan on Sunday.



It will be mostly cloudy on October 15 in Astana with wind gusting 9-14 m/s, sometimes up to 15-20m/s. Air temperature will drop to 0 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 1...3 degrees Celsius in the daytime.