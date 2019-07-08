Rains to fall across Kazakhstan July 8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Thundershowers, high wind, squall and dust storm are forecast for the greater part of Kazakhstan for today, July 8, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorms, squall, hail and strong wind are expected to hit today North Kazakhstan region.



Wind gusting 15-20 m/s, thundetroms are to hit Akmola region.



Wind is to roll on Monday across Kyzylorda region at a speed of 15-20 m/s accompanied by dust storm, thunderstorms and squall.



Kostanay and East Kazakhstan are to face thunderstorms, high wind. Hail may hit East Kazakhstan.



High heat is predicted to scorch Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, locally Atyrau, Mangistau, Turkestan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan regions.



High fire threat remains in Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.