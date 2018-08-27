Rains to fall across Kazakhstan last summer days
12:50, 27 August 2018
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued a weather forecast for three days to come.
A cyclone and associated frontal airsheds above Kazakhstan will cause thundery showers in the greater part of the county in the next three days.
Autumn-like weather will linger countrywide with air temperature by 2-3 degrees lower than the mean, the message reads.
Only the west of Kazakhstan will enjoy hot weather without precipitation. Mercury will stand there at 28-35 degrees Celsius, and climb locally as high as 40 degrees Celsius.