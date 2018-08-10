  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Rains to fall across Kazakhstan on Friday

    08:00, 10 August 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal passages are set to cause unsteady weather on Friday throughout Kazakhstan. Heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms, squalls and gusty winds are forecast to hit today the north with fog predicted in the morning and evening, Kazhydromet Weather Service reports.

    Gusts of wind blowing 15-25m/s, hail are likely to sweep across Akmola, Kyzylorda, Kostanay regions. Wind gusting 15-20 m/s is expected today to batter North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangystau, East Kazakhstan regions.

    High heat is expected to scorch Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Karaganda regions.

    High fire risk is in place for Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl locally, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangystau, Kostanay and Karaganda regions, the release reads.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!