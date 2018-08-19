Rains to fall across Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal airsheds passing through Kazakhstan on Sunday morning are set to cause locally rains and thunderstorms, gusty winds, dust storms in the west, and possible hail in the north and north-west.

Fog is likely to hit the northern part of Kazakhstan in the morning and evening, Kazhydromet reports. North Kazakhstan is predicted to face patches of fog in the morning and evening, increase of wind up to 15-20 m/s.



Wind gusting 15-20 m/s is to batter Akmola and Kostanay regions, possible hail and fog. Wind blowing 15-20 m/s is expected to sweep across Aktobe, Mangystau, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Atyrau regions locally accompanied by thunderstorms, dust storms and squalls.



High heat is forecast to hit Almaty and locally Karaganda regions.



Extreme fire danger lingers today throughout Kyzylorda, Turkestan, locally in Zhambyl, Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangystau, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.