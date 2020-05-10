Rains to fall across Kazakhstan Sun

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM It is expected to rain in the most part of Kazakhstan today, May 10. Heavy rains are expected in the south and southwest of the country, while the east is to enjoy weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorms, squalls, and hail may hit locally with fog predicted in the country’s southeast.

Thunderstorms, high wind and hail are expected to strike today Turkestan and Zhambyl regions, Almaty, West Kazakhstan.

Kostanay and North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola regions are forecast to face thunderstorms and strong wind up to 15-20 m/s.

Wind is forecast to sweep through East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

Thunderstorms and patchy fog are set to hit Mangistau region.