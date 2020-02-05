Rains to fall in Kazakhstan Feb 6-8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet releases weather forecast for Kazakhstan for February 6-8.

The Black Sea cyclone shifting towards Kazakhstan is set to bring rain, icy rain, wet snow, strong southwest wind and snowstorms, and warm spell. Mercury will read -6…+5 degrees Celsius not only during the day but also in the nighttime. High air temperature will also trigger off black ice and fog.

The south and southeast of Kazakhstan will observe rain, wet snow. The forecast suggests air temperature may rise there as high as to +12…+18 degrees Celsius, it said in a statement.